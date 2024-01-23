Happy to play the interesting character of Meghnad in the magical show Shrimad Ramayan: Siddhant Issar

Actor Siddhant Issar, son of seasoned actor Puneet Issar will soon join the cast of Shrimad Ramayan, the Sony TV show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. He will play the role of Meghnad, and we at IWMBuzz.com reported this exclusive news yesterday (22 January).

We later got to talk to Siddhant who talked about the kind of research he has done to get into the skin of his new character.

Says Siddhant, “It is a blessing for me to be a part of this big epic Shrimad Ramayan. To tell you honestly, Meghnad is one of the most interesting characters to play. Like Ramji, Meghnad was also an obedient son. He fought the war for his father Raavan. He was Ram on the negative side. He was righteous, virtuous, and noble. Raavan’s moral compass was Meghnad, he stood by his father and died for him too. He knew his father was wrong, but fought being on his side. It is a beautiful feeling to play Meghnad. He is the hero of a classical tragedy if you ask me.”

Siddhant will now play the onscreen son of Nikitin Dheer. “Working with Nikitin is such a happy feeling. He is like an elder brother, I was born in front of him. I have played on his lap. Now I am playing his son onscreen. My father had a very good association with Pankaj Dheer Uncle. They played Duryodhan and Karan. Now we are playing Raavan and Meghnad. I am happy to be a part of this magical show, thanks to Siddharth Kumar Tewary Sir. He has shown a lot of faith in me in the past also and even now.”

Best of luck, Siddhant!!