#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza

This Friendship Day, Farnaz Shetty is happy to share with IWMBuzz.com, about her cute and blessed bond with her special friend Jaza. Read on about this special on Friendship Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Aug,2023 12:27:51
#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza 840786

Actress Farnaz Shetty who was last seen on TV in Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, is happy to be talking about her best friend. Yes, it is time to relive the happiness of being with friends, as it is International Friendship Day on 6 August.

Says Farnaz, “This picture is of my friend, Jaza who is my school friend. It’s a 20-year-old friendship. She is my best friend, my soul sister, my secret keeper and whatever one expects a friend to be.”

Talking about the attributes that Farnaz looks for in her friend, she states, “Jaza brings out the best in me and corrects me when I am wrong and helps me to get better each day. She calms me down just by being there when I need a friend to listen. We never fought in these many years. No conflicts. She is married with a baby, yet she never made me feel that anything has changed between us. The bond is getting stronger with each passing day. We are possessive about each other because we can’t share each other with anyone and we are pretty vocal about it.”

Speaking further about this thick and blessed bond of friendship, Farnaz avers, “Friendship holds a very deep connection in each of our lives. A bond which we make in this wide world apart from our family. A place to feel secure, loved and cared. Koi ye bole, Ki tu dar mat main hoon na. That’s friendship for me.”

Wishing our readers a Very Happy Friendship Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

