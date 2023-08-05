ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma

Paridhi Sharma who is a popular actress, last seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, talks about her closest friend, and celebrates International Friendship Day with us at IWMBuzz.com by talking about friendship.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 11:17:23
Paridhi Sharma the popular actress who is a natural when it comes to her portrayals, is known for her projects Ruk Jaana Nahin, Patiala Babes, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei etc, is a happy being when she is with the people who know her the best!! Yes, we are talking about her friends, who have been dear to Paridhi. We celebrate International Friendship Day on 6 August, and Paridhi joins us at IWMBuzz.com, to talk about her friends on this happy occasion.

Says Paridhi, “Friendship is one of the most valued relationships in my life. My best friend is Harshal Jain, since my childhood. She is one person who is like my mirror. I can be completely honest and in my true real self with her.”

Talking about her great qualities in her friend, Paridhi explains, “Her best quality is her immense love for honesty and truth. She is incapable of lying. She is my best critic, my admirer, my strength and sometimes my guiding light also. During our teens, when other girls used to talk about boys, fashion or movies, we both were just inclined towards the sky, sitting on the terrace. Talking about clouds was our favourite time. I feel blessed to have wonderful friends in my life.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy International Friendship Day!!

Srividya Rajesh

