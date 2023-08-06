ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Karishma Sawant who plays the role of Aarohi in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about her best friends and what she looks forward to in them. Read this special on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Aug,2023 14:30:29
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 840819

Karishma Sawant the talented and hard-working actress who plays the role of Aarohi in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut finds herself to be in the happy zone of ‘friends’. Yes, as we join in to celebrate International Friendship Day on 6 August, Karishma talks about how blessed she feels to have very good friends.

Says Karishma on the plans for Friendship Day, “My best friends are not in India. I have another set of friends other than them here. So I might plan a meet-up with them and have fun.”

Karishma explains to us the real definition of being a true friend. “My best friends are a true definition of what good friends are all about. We can talk on any topic for hours. We know each other like siblings know each other.”

And about the main attribute that she will look for in a friend, the actress states, “The main attribute has to be no judgement. My best friend has seen it all. My stupidity, my foolishness, but she knows me and not only accepts me for who I am but also loves me for it and vice versa.”

“I might not be lucky in love, but I’m blessed with the best of friends. I see many reels talking about bad friends with snakes smileys etc. Touchwood, I can never relate to it. I have known my friends since childhood and that’s one of the best gifts of life. They’ve known every phase of Karishma’s life. Even my nickname which I won’t reveal, is given by my friend. My best friends are Naila Vodeyar who is working in Canada and the other is Chandni Kaushik who is a flight attendant in Qatar.”

Wishing all our readers here at IWMBuzz.com a Very Happy Friendship Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh of Meet fame 840790
#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh of Meet fame
#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza 840786
#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza
#HappyFriendshipDay: Honesty is the main attribute I look for in my friends: Aishwarya Sakhuja 840761
#HappyFriendshipDay: Honesty is the main attribute I look for in my friends: Aishwarya Sakhuja
#HappyFriendshipDay: I think I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari 840717
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu 840856
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble 840844
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair Follows 'What Jhumka?' Trend In Black Lehenga Choli 840927
Jannat Zubair High On ‘What Jhumka?’ Trend In Black Lehenga Choli
Shriya Saran Looks Spectacular In Body Hugging Red Dress; See Pics 840880
Shriya Saran Looks Spectacular In Body Hugging Red Dress; See Pics
#HappyFriendshipDay: The best memory of Friendship Day is the special school trips which I took with my friends: Neeharika Roy 840716
#HappyFriendshipDay: The best memory of Friendship Day is the special school trips which I took with my friends: Neeharika Roy
Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Here's What She Names Him 840934
Ileana D’Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Here’s What She Names Him
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840810
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture
Avneet Kaur's 'Pool Day' Hotness In Striped Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze 840818
Avneet Kaur’s ‘Pool Day’ Hotness In Striped Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze
Read Latest News