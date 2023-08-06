HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Karishma Sawant the talented and hard-working actress who plays the role of Aarohi in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut finds herself to be in the happy zone of ‘friends’. Yes, as we join in to celebrate International Friendship Day on 6 August, Karishma talks about how blessed she feels to have very good friends.

Says Karishma on the plans for Friendship Day, “My best friends are not in India. I have another set of friends other than them here. So I might plan a meet-up with them and have fun.”

Karishma explains to us the real definition of being a true friend. “My best friends are a true definition of what good friends are all about. We can talk on any topic for hours. We know each other like siblings know each other.”

And about the main attribute that she will look for in a friend, the actress states, “The main attribute has to be no judgement. My best friend has seen it all. My stupidity, my foolishness, but she knows me and not only accepts me for who I am but also loves me for it and vice versa.”

“I might not be lucky in love, but I’m blessed with the best of friends. I see many reels talking about bad friends with snakes smileys etc. Touchwood, I can never relate to it. I have known my friends since childhood and that’s one of the best gifts of life. They’ve known every phase of Karishma’s life. Even my nickname which I won’t reveal, is given by my friend. My best friends are Naila Vodeyar who is working in Canada and the other is Chandni Kaushik who is a flight attendant in Qatar.”

Wishing all our readers here at IWMBuzz.com a Very Happy Friendship Day!!