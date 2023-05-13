ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyMothersDay: I will send a lot of gifts to my mother on this special day: Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab the talented actress who plays the role of Sayuri in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela shares her thoughts on Mother's Day and is eager to make her mother's day special.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 15:37:15
#HappyMothersDay: I will send a lot of gifts to my mother on this special day: Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab who is the lead face in Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela in the role of Sayuri is happy to be celebrating Mother’s Day. Her pairing with Shaheer Sheikh in the show is loved by audiences. Shaheer plays the role of Kanha in the show.

The recent transformation in the plot of the show had Hiba becoming a mother onscreen. Hiba then hinted that she drew inspiration from her mother to play this phase of motherhood in the show. We now have more from Hiba, as we approach Mother’s Day.

Hiba says, “I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother.”

Hiba is sad that her mother is not with her to celebrate the day. However, she has decided to make her mother’s day special. “I will be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.”

Happy Mother’s Day, Hiba!!

IWMBuzz.com wishes all mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
#HappyMothersDay: I want to make my mother proud with my work: Avinash Mishra
Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Exclusive: Apeksha Malviya to enter Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
I relate a lot to Harsh of Maitree: Samarth Jurel
I relate a lot to Harsh of Maitree: Samarth Jurel
#HappyMothersDay: My mother is my best friend: Neeharika Roy
#HappyMothersDay: My mother is my best friend: Neeharika Roy
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Avi Thakur bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Meet gets close to finding about Cheeku’s identity
Meet spoiler: Meet gets close to finding about Cheeku’s identity
Nakuul Mehta Drops Cute Hint To His Return In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Check Here
Nakuul Mehta Drops Cute Hint To His Return In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Check Here
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Police lands at Surilii’s house for investigation
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Police lands at Surilii’s house for investigation
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi shouts at Vikrant for being careless  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi shouts at Vikrant for being careless  
CBI Takes Action Against Sameer Wankhede, The Officer Who Arrested SRK's Son Aryan Khan
CBI Takes Action Against Sameer Wankhede, The Officer Who Arrested SRK's Son Aryan Khan
Read Latest News