#HappyMothersDay: I will send a lot of gifts to my mother on this special day: Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab the talented actress who plays the role of Sayuri in Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela shares her thoughts on Mother's Day and is eager to make her mother's day special.

Hiba Nawab who is the lead face in Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela in the role of Sayuri is happy to be celebrating Mother’s Day. Her pairing with Shaheer Sheikh in the show is loved by audiences. Shaheer plays the role of Kanha in the show.

The recent transformation in the plot of the show had Hiba becoming a mother onscreen. Hiba then hinted that she drew inspiration from her mother to play this phase of motherhood in the show. We now have more from Hiba, as we approach Mother’s Day.

Hiba says, “I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother.”

Hiba is sad that her mother is not with her to celebrate the day. However, she has decided to make her mother’s day special. “I will be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.”

Happy Mother’s Day, Hiba!!

IWMBuzz.com wishes all mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day!!