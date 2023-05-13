ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyMothersDay: My mother is my best friend: Neeharika Roy

Mother’s Day is the celebration that honours such unbelievable selfless humans who care for and nurture us through our lives. Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, shares a happy bond with her mother

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 14:29:11
They say a mother is one who can take the place of all others, but nobody can take her place, and we all know this could be an axiomatic truth. The duty of a mother is endless and her job relentless. Mother’s Day is the celebration that honours such unbelievable selfless humans who care for and nurture us through our lives.

Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, also shares a happy bond with her mother. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actress said, “Moms are the best and they work 24/7, 365 days selflessly for their children and families. I think it’s true when people say that mothers are God on earth because no one can love us as they do. For me, my mother is my best friend. In fact, she travels with me for all my Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan shoots, and we spend a lot of time together.  She is very supportive of every decision I take and always guides me to do the right things. According to me, we don’t need a particular day to celebrate mothers and their presence in our lives because every day is Mother’s Day. We should cherish them and always make them feel special. Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Mother’s Day.”

