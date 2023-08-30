Television | Celebrities

Actress Delnaaz Irani has two brothers and Rakshabandhan has played a big role in their lives. Here is Delnaaz talking about her favourite memories and on plans for today.

Actress Delnaaz Irani is happy and excited to celebrate Rakshabandhan today. Her brothers Bhaktyar Irani and Paurus Irani mean a lot to her. The two of them share a special bond which has strengthened with time. On this happy occasion of Rakshabandhan, Delnaaz talks about her happy memories of the festival and on plans for this year.

Says Delnaaz, “I have two brothers. Everyone knows Bhaktyar as he is an actor. My elder brother is Paurus, is a doctor. He is settled in London for the past 11 to 12 years. My relationship with both my brothers is fantastic. With Paurus, he is more like a father figure, a mentor and a guide for me and Bhaktyar. With Bhaktyar, the bond is different, and we are very friendly. He treats me like his younger sister.”

On the favourite Rakshabandhan moment that she has had, Delnaaz explains, “All my Rakhi occasions which have been beautiful. The festival has always been special for us. We gather mostly at my place. The secret is that I tie a rakhi to Zeus, Bhaktyar’s son to. Actually, I tie two Rakhis to Bhakhtyar, thinking of Paurus too. Paurus too has a son, so I tie two Rakhis to Zeus too. It is about food, chatting and fun.”

On the way the festival and changed with time, Delnaaz answers, “When we were in school, the festival used to be prim and proper. Being Parsis, I used to tie Rakhi to my brothers and it was simple. Year after year, we have made it very special. Food always plays a big role during such occasions. So now it is more of a celebration and fun. We are happy faces and happy people.”

Ask her about plans today, and she states, “Bhaktyar’s family will be here at my home. As I said, we will video call Paurus and he will be part of the celebration. We will probably have both meals of the day together.”

“I wish for both my brothers, a lot of love and that they have all the success and heart’s desires. They should be healthy, wealthy and wise,” adds Delnaaz.

“Bhaktyar has a very big heart. When he gives, he gives a lot. He had a golden mobile phone at one time, which was very swanky. I just happened to tell him, that I like it. The next thing I knew was that he gave it to me as my Rakshabandhan gift. My elder brother is equally large-hearted. But I don’t use this as a tool. I don’t really ask for gifts. But they give me big gifts,” she says praising her brothers.

Here’s wishing our readers a Very Happy Rakshabandhan!!