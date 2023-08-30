Television | Celebrities

Akshay Dogra and Ridhi Dogra are presently in Delhi, all set to celebrate Rakshabandhan with their family. Here is Akshay getting to talk to IWMBuzz.com about their plans.

Siblings Akshay Dogra and Ridhi Dogra are a happy and joyous pair of siblings, who have been through ups and downs, and have seen life with a smile on their faces. The two of them are upbeat and happier this year, as they are in their hometown of Delhi for Rakshabandhan with their extended family.

With Rakshabandhan being celebrated on 30 August, we at IWMBuzz.com had a word with Akshay over his happy festive memories with Ridhi of Rakshabandhan.

Says Akshay on the significance of Rakshabandhan, “Since we live in the same city, and away from family, Rakshabandhan has always been a time when we used to get together and have a family gathering with all brothers and sisters. Being together means a lot. This is how it has been for me and Ridhi over the years.”

Ask him about one favourite Rakshabandhan moment and Akshay states, “I think it is always not about one moment. As I said, we used to go to our relatives’ houses. The whole point was about getting up, tying Rakhi, spending time together, and eating home-cooked food made for this special occasion.”

On the way the festival has changed over the years for him and Ridhi, Akshay states, “We are growing up now. When we were small, our parents used to enjoy the moment by tying Rakhi. We have grown up seeing this festive ambience spread happiness in our family over the years. Today, it has taken a different meaning. I have kids. You share the relevance of the day with your own family and take it ahead. Having gone through ups and downs, Ridhi and I share a beautiful bond. And Rakhi has always signified that over the years.”

On plans this year, Akshay shares, “Luckily, we are in Delhi together with family this year. So it is not going to be only the two of us. We are with our family, and it is going to be fun.”

On the gifts they would want to give each other, Akshay avers, “At this stage that we are in, I hope we are at peace. The world is crazy and chaotic. I hope Ridhi is happy. I want her to be free and happy, and live her life.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Rakshabandhan!!