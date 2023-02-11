Kaveri Priyam is one of the most talented young actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s currently getting all the love and attention for her role as Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, do you all also want to know what Valentine’s Day means to Kaveri in general and what is her day plan today?

Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz, she said, “Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, not only for romantic relationships but also for the bonds we share with the people closest to our hearts. After having worked on ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, this year, I will honour the unwavering love and support of my parents, who have been my rock through thick and thin. I also look forward to expressing my gratitude and affection towards my cherished onset family, as we create new memories and reinforce our bond of love.”

Well, here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

