Garima Parihar, the young bubbly beauty, who rose to fame with her shows Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is currently seen playing the titular role of Deepti in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible. The actress enjoys a huge fanbase and feels privileged to get all the love. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, she reveals what the day means to her.

She said: “In my opinion, love should not be confined to just one designated day of the year. Instead, it should be celebrated every day through acts of kindness, respect, and compassion towards those we hold dear. Valentine’s Day is not limited to romantic relationships, but it is meant to celebrate all relationships that are built on love and care. By making a conscious effort to show love and appreciation to those around us every day, we can cultivate stronger, more meaningful relationships.”

