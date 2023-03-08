Women are an important part of society. A day that is dedicated to women, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to appreciate women’s efforts and celebrate their achievements in all spheres of life. Since today is International Women’s day, television beauty Kaveri Priyam, who is currently enthralling audiences as Amrita in the Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, has a special message.

Speaking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, she said, “The feeling of being loved and respected makes us women feel special. I also feel that instead of celebrating women on a specific day, we should celebrate, respect, and love them throughout the year because we all have different battles to fight throughout the year. Women’s Day also should be a day when one should celebrate the various roles and responsibilities a woman takes up. As seen in my show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, my character Amrita is also balancing various roles from a daughter to a granddaughter and also a strong independent woman.”

We wish you a Happy Women’s Day, Kaveri!

