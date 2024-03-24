Here’s How Munmun Dutta Looked 13 Years Ago, See Photos

The charismatic Munmun Dutta is a popular Indian actress known for her stints as Babita Ji in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. With her impactful performances, she has become a household name. The show first aired almost 15 years ago, and to this day, it is one of the most loved comedy shows. And now the diva shows her glimpse of herself from the past.

Munmun Dutta’s role in the show is very popular, and people often call her Babita Ji. The actress’s transformation from 2008 to 2024 is incredible, and she looks way different now. However, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos, leaving fans nostalgic with her glimpse from 13 years ago. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma fans could relate to this throwback picture.

With the visuals, Munmun looks thinner than she does now. Wearing a pink polka-dotted saree, the actress looks super gorgeous. Her floral hairstyle, bold eyes, red cheeks, and glossy lips complement her appearance. No matter how the actress looks, she is an all-time favorite for TMKOC’s viewers. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote, “13 years ago.” In the second photo, she wrote, “Or maybe more. I am not sure.”

