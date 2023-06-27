Here's How Nia Sharma's Presence Makes Party Fun, Watch

Nia Sharma is a constant attraction to the media with her experimenting with fashion and style. She has come a long way in her career over the years with her hard work, creativity, and talent. She knows how to pull attention toward her. And yet again, in the latest Instagram post, the diva proves to be the heart of the party.

Nia Sharma’s Party Vibe

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself posted on her fan account. In the video, the actress is seen dancing her heart out and flaunting her moves on the song. The diva knows how to enjoy her time having fun. The video was shared by an account named @niasxcastle with the caption, “With her presence, Parties never get bored.”

Other than that, Nia Sharma nowadays is treating her fans with her unseen vacation pictures. In the post shared yesterday, the actress can be seen slaying in a neon monokini, and she had a great time on a sandy beach.

In addition, the actress started her US vacation trip from Miami along with her mother. Later the duo had fun in different parts of California, from Beverly Hills to Venice Beach. Nia knows to pull attention with her style.

