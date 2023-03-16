Embracing your roots and traditions is somewhat special! No matter what it keeps your grounded. That being said, the popular tv actress Rubina Dilaik has now shared some beautiful pictures on her social media handle, where we can see her with her family, all decked up in their ‘paharan’ costumes. The actress sharing the pictures, asserted that how she is traditional at her heart.

In the pictures, we can see Rubina wearing a beautiful lilac embellished salwar suit teamed with a black cardigan. She completed the look with minimal accessories, a bindi and sindoor. She rounded it off with black square shades.

We can see her two sisters in the picture, one of them recently got married. She can be seen all stunning in usual paharan costume, while going all smiles. Rubina’s mother too looked gorgeous in minimal look. Her other sister decked up in an embellished black salawar teamed with red cardigan.

The family posed all smiling for the pictures. Rubina sharing them wrote, “Traditional at heart” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showed some amazing dance skills on the stage. Before that, she was seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she pulled off some crazy dangerous stunts. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 14 trophy. The actress recently garnered immense love for her acting skills in the movie Ardh, where she starred alongside Rajpal Yadav.