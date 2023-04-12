Hina Khan is one of the most amazing and desirable divas in the Hindi TV and entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Hina Khan has actively been working in the world of glitz and glamour and well, we truly appreciate all of it. She has truly struggled her way to the top and well, all this certainly deserves a lot of love and appreciation from fans and admirers. As a performing artiste, she’s been on top of her game for the longest time. However, ever since her father’s tragic demise, she’s had to deal with quite a lot in her personal life. From dealing with negativity in that situation to recently handling trolls who demotivated her for shooting the moment when she was connecting herself with the almighty, she’s dealt with quite a lot.

Find out how Hina Khan is getting into Gehraiyaan mode:

As an actress, she might not be actively involved in any project. However, she’s certainly tried her best to a great extent to become a sensation and overcome all of it in the best way possible. Whenever Hina Khan shares captivating photos and videos, internet is always in awe. Well, this time, we see her share a gorgeous and droolworthy snap of herself while simultaneously attaching the title track song of the movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, as far as expectations from the audience is concerned, what are you all looking forward to seeing Hina Khan doing ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com