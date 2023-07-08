ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out

Hina Khan is a travel lover. And it seems the diva is not over her vacation hangover. In her latest dump, the actress is asking to go on a Goa vacation

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 10:30:38
Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out

One of the travel enthusiasts in the Television industry, Hina Khan has traveled to beautiful places worldwide. She loves to explore beautiful nature and it’s wonders. She often takes time off to enjoy her vacation in new places with her loved ones. Recently she was spending her quality time in the USA. And now, in her latest pictures, she is asking again for a holiday. Let’s take a look below.

Hina Khan dropped throwback pictures in her latest Instagram pictures from her Goa vacation. In the below pictures, Hina Khan can be seen enjoying a drink in the first picture. She donned a printed bohemian jumpsuit by Ken Ferns. She donned oxidized hoop earrings. Her messy hairstyle, black glasses, and her simplicity have always won hearts.

Throughout her pictures, the diva undoubtedly made you feel like packing your bags and planning a vacation to Goa instantly. Hina Khan also treats her hungry soul with some delicious dishes. She also treats her sweet tooth with cake and desserts. Every picture of Hina Khan is filled with fun and excitement. She captioned her post, “Goa Chalen..”

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831549

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831550

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831551

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831552

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831553

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831554

Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831556

Hina Khan is a travel lover who has visited places like Turkey, London, Dubai, Paris, France, Egypt, Maldives, etc.

Did you like Hina Khan’s vacation pictures from Goa? Share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

