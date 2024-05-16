Hina Khan Celebrates “Shinda Shinda No Papa” Punjabi Movie Success with Her Team, Watch!

A well-known television personality, Hina Khan has received numerous accolades for her outstanding performances. The actress also captivates us with her incredible sense of style. On Instagram, she has 19.1 million followers. The diva often shares photos from her photo shoots, showcasing herself in some of her most iconic outfits. Sometimes, she gives a glimpse of her personal life and posts updates related to her work. She recently posted a video on Instagram celebrating the grand success of the Punjabi movie “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” Please take a look at her latest post.

Hina Khan’s Celebration Video Appearance-

The diva shared a video on her Instagram story celebrating a major success with her crew members. In the video, a crew member enters the room with a themed cake featuring the words “Shinda Shinda No Papa.” The actress shows her excitement as she dances and gives a glimpse of her themed cake with a Punjabi movie poster. In the next scene, she shares fun moments with her crew members and grooves to the “Shinda Shinda No Papa” song with cute expressions. Furthermore, she cuts the cake, offers all her crew members a bite, and displays funny moments with them.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Team HK ❤️ Thank you guuysss for this cute surprise 🫶😊.”

