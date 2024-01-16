Hina Khan embarks on second Umrah, shares heartfelt photos

Popular Indian television actress Hina Khan recently undertook her second Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, marking a deeply spiritual journey that she generously shared with her fans on social media. The actress, known for her roles in various television shows and her impactful presence on social platforms, provided glimpses into her sacred experience.

Hina adorned her social media with mesmerizing pictures from her pilgrimage. The caption particularly stood out, where she expressed, “Don’t ask what is the pleasure in the shadow of the one with the green dome. The taste of paradise is in the shadow of the one with the green dome. Deedar-e-Madina 💚 #Sukoon @alkhalidtours #umrahwithakt.”

Currently in Medina, Hina took to her Instagram handle to share a series of heartfelt reflections alongside images capturing her moments of devotion. In a long and touching note, she opened up about the challenges she faced in making it to Medina and expressed her deep affection for the place. Throughout her pilgrimage, Hina kept her fans updated on her journey from India to Medina, allowing them to share in her experience and garnering praise from netizens in the comment section.

This isn’t Hina’s first encounter with the sacred pilgrimage; her initial Umrah took place in March 2023 during the holy month of Ramadan. Evidently, the actress’s return to Mecca reflects the profound impact the first pilgrimage had on her spiritual journey.