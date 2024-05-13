Hina Khan Embracing Ethnic Grace in a Blue Kurta Set, Watch Video!

Hina Khan is a well-known television personality who has received numerous honors for outstanding performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. She always captivates her female fans with her character. The actress also captivates us with her impeccable sense of fashion. She continuously interacts with her fans on Instagram and shares engaging information. The diva has frequently shared photographs from her photoshoot in a blue kurta set. Take a look below.

Hina Khan’s Ethnic Blue Kurta Set Appearance-

Hina Khan looked stunning in a blue kurta set and posted a video showcasing her ethnic side. The blue kurta set with gold threadwork and sequin embellishments sounds like a masterpiece, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The U-neckline and full kurta sleeves add a touch of sophistication, while the side cuts and mini length give it a modern twist, allowing her to flaunt her silhouette gracefully. Paired with flared Sharara-style bottoms and a little sheer dupatta with a gold border adds the perfect finishing touch; the outfit creates a beautiful flow and movement, enhancing her overall appearance.

Hina’s Beauty Appearance-

Hina opted for a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle that matched the refinement of her attire. She went for a gentle and beautiful makeup look with neutral tones on the eyes, a dab of blush on the cheeks, and maroon lips to lend a burst of color to her entire appearance. Hina accented her attire with simple yet gorgeous accessories such as gold and diamond stone-encrusted long earrings and rings to highlight the ensemble. In the video, she flaunts her dazzling grace in an ethnic outfit.

