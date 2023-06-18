Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics

Hina Khan is a travel lover, and so she reached the beautiful city of Houston in Texas. She shared the details about her whereabouts with her fans. The diva seems to have fun at her vacation place. The sunset and sunrise pictures make one fall in love. In comparison, her latest glittery avatar is adding to her glamour. Let’s check it out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, famous in the latest story on her Instagram, styled herself in a sparkling look. Hina wore a silver glittery high-halter neck sleeveless dress. The actress added glamour tadka with her silver sparkling eyes, blushed cheeks, matching earrings, and bold red lips. Her messy one-side hairstyle and that sultry gaze make one fall for her all over again. You can opt for such a look for sangeet nights or annual events to be the glamour.

Hina Khan never fails to rule over hearts with her gorgeousness. She is getting ready for a sparkling event in Texas. Other than that, the vacation pictures of the actress having fun and eating food are going viral. The 35-year-old is enjoying her life to the fullest.

The actress stepped into acting by chance and slowly carved her niche, becoming one of the highest-paid stars with 18 plus million followers on her Instagram handle. Her lifestyle, fashion, and work keep her in the news.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.