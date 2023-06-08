ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More

Hina Khan had a great time last night trying different types of food and delicious dishes. Let's check out the below article, from shakes and cupcakes to the main course

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jun,2023 20:57:25
Hina Khan is a fitness freak actress in the Hindi Television industry. She has worked hard over the years to maintain herself and fit into every role. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t eat well. The diva sometimes chooses to enjoy different delicacies. And this time, her ride landed at Musaafer, which serves progressive Indian cuisine. Let’s check it out.

In the latest Instagram story, Hina Khan dropped all the pictures from her food date last night. She had a great time with the rich dishes, refreshing shakes, and other things. Firstly she had a platter of some fried starters dish. Later she enjoyed a refreshing shake. Not just this, she also treated her sweet tooth with delicious cupcakes. And in the main course, there were several dishes that the actress truly loved. Check the pictures below and enjoy.

In the end, she posed with the restaurant’s name that shined bright in fluorescent light. This food date undoubtedly made you hungry to visit a place like Hina Khan.

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814038

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814039

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814040

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814041

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814042

Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More 814043

Hina Khan is a foodie and often shares a glimpse of dishes she tried at different places. In the case of food, she is like the common person who never leaves a chance to eat and live life to the fullest. She is an inspiration.

What’s your take, then? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

