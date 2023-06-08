Hina Khan Goes On A Food Date; Enjoys Cupcake, Shakes, And More

Hina Khan is a fitness freak actress in the Hindi Television industry. She has worked hard over the years to maintain herself and fit into every role. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t eat well. The diva sometimes chooses to enjoy different delicacies. And this time, her ride landed at Musaafer, which serves progressive Indian cuisine. Let’s check it out.

In the latest Instagram story, Hina Khan dropped all the pictures from her food date last night. She had a great time with the rich dishes, refreshing shakes, and other things. Firstly she had a platter of some fried starters dish. Later she enjoyed a refreshing shake. Not just this, she also treated her sweet tooth with delicious cupcakes. And in the main course, there were several dishes that the actress truly loved. Check the pictures below and enjoy.

In the end, she posed with the restaurant’s name that shined bright in fluorescent light. This food date undoubtedly made you hungry to visit a place like Hina Khan.

Hina Khan is a foodie and often shares a glimpse of dishes she tried at different places. In the case of food, she is like the common person who never leaves a chance to eat and live life to the fullest. She is an inspiration.

What's your take, then?