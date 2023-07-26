Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here

The ever-charming Hina Khan has an impeccable fashion sense. Whether you give her an ethnic ensemble or western, she can easily slay her look in every avatar. Also,, she is an inspiration for many,, and her people look up to her. In her latest Instagram dump,, the actress is flaunting her green avatar in the mirror selfie. Check it out below.

Hina Khan’s Green Avatar.

In the shared picture on Hina Khan’s Instagram, she wore a beautiful plain green salwar suit with artistic embroidery. She paired it with a matching dupatta. Her low ponytail, a pair of colorful earrings, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and bold eyes rounded her appearance in the ethnic drape. She looked mesmerizing in a green avatar.

On the other, the diva took a mirror selfie embracing her ethnicity. It seems the actress is getting ready for her shoot. While there was still some time for her shot, the diva enjoyed taking pictures to pass her time.

Hina Khan Shows

The actress began her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. After that, she appeared in the Kasauti Zindagii Ki 2 sequel and mesmerized her fans with her Naagin avatar.

