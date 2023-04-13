Hina Khan blooms as a stunner. No matter what she is up with! Starting from her enthralling acting chops to her impeccable fashion sense, Hina Khan owns it like a queen.

As of now, her belly-dancing video is going viral. Check below, to see her gorgeous moves-

Hina Khan Belly Dancing Video

Hina Khan is all-time hotness personified. The actress has always enticed her fans with her sultry fashion updos and also stylish dance video. Owing, her belly dancing video has recently gone viral on the internet. In the video, we can see her in a stylish hot pink sports bra. She teamed it off with body-skimming leggings in stripes. The actress completed the look with no makeup a sleek high ponytail.

Showing some sultry dance moves, the actress gave us rampant fitness goals. Her gorgeous curves are what we always aim for! Not denying her dance skills too!

Work Front

Hina Khan has acted in some of the best tv shows to date. She became a household fame with her role as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai. The show is still running and is one of the most adored. Later to Yeh Rishta, the actress also bagged lead roles in shows like Naagin, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Her iconic portrayal as Komolika made hurls on the internet. She also acted in films too. She was earlier in Cannes with her movie.

Apart from daily soaps and films, Khan has also participated in popular reality shows as well, like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What are your views on her above belly dancing video? Let us know in the comments below.