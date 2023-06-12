ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation

Hina Khan loves travelling and never leaves a chance to enjoy her free time. In her latest pictures, the actress shared her fun time in Goa; let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 18:00:45
Hina Khan Is Sunshine In Boho Style; Enjoys Goa Vacation

TV star Hina Khan is a travel lover. She has already been to many beautiful places across the world. This time she is having fun in her own country and one of India’s most favorite tourist places, which is the smallest state, Goa. It has been a few days, and the diva is having a good time in the city. And now she dropped some gorgeous pictures on her profile.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the caption, “A day in Goa..

Good food, good company, and good vibes.” The actress wore a comfortable and attractive printed boho jumpsuit in the pictures below. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, and matte lipstick. The hoop earrings and black glasses added to her vacation vibes.

The actress flaunted her toned legs in the thigh-high slit outfit. In addition, the transparent sandals elevated her look. Hina Khan made sure to enjoy every bit of her day in Goa. She loved the feels near the sea. At the same time, she couldn’t resist the delicious food and the perfect aesthetic ambience. It was a perfect vacation day for her, and she had a great time there.

Undoubtedly her vacation pictures are convincing us to plan a trip to Goa. So when are you planning to go to Goa? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

