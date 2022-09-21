Hina Khan is marking goals with her swagger swimming video on social media, where we could spot the actress all gorgeous and bossy as she wore a designer floral swimsuit. She teamed the look with proper gear and pulled back hairbun.

Sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Unstoppable” as she vibed with the song ‘Unstoppable’ in the video. The actress added hashtags like, “#reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHk”

Here take a look-

On the work front, the actress has earlier worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the lead and later has been in several other shows too. She has also been in the reality show Bigg Boss and others.