Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal

Hina Khan is a constant interest of the media. Everyone likes to know updates about her life. She has a lavish lifestyle that startles her fans. In addition, she is a true travel lover and always wants to enjoy her time vacationing. This time her flight landed in the United States. Let’s check out her new vibe and healthy meal in the city.

Hina Khan’s Purple Outfit

The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacation. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a purple mini-dress with puffy sleeves and other details. She styled her look with blushed cheeks, matte lips, an open hairstyle, and black glasses. In addition, the transparent sandals rounded her appearance. The actress enjoyed walking on the streets of Beverly Hills in California.

Later the diva had some delicious breakfast in the city. As Hina Khan is a fitness freak, she often eats healthy and light food that gives her energy and strength rather than fats. At the same time, she is a fan of healthy fruits and regularly includes them in her diet. This time she had some avocado, olives, and cherry tomatoes. In the text, she wrote, “Love for Avocado, olives, and cherry tomatoes.” Hina Khan always inspires her fans, even on her vacation.

