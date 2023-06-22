ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal

Hina Khan is now having the best time of her life in the United States. In the latest shares, she revealed her love for healthy meals, let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jun,2023 21:00:47
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal

Hina Khan is a constant interest of the media. Everyone likes to know updates about her life. She has a lavish lifestyle that startles her fans. In addition, she is a true travel lover and always wants to enjoy her time vacationing. This time her flight landed in the United States. Let’s check out her new vibe and healthy meal in the city.

Hina Khan’s Purple Outfit

The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacation. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a purple mini-dress with puffy sleeves and other details. She styled her look with blushed cheeks, matte lips, an open hairstyle, and black glasses. In addition, the transparent sandals rounded her appearance. The actress enjoyed walking on the streets of Beverly Hills in California.

Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal 818714

Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal 818715

Later the diva had some delicious breakfast in the city. As Hina Khan is a fitness freak, she often eats healthy and light food that gives her energy and strength rather than fats. At the same time, she is a fan of healthy fruits and regularly includes them in her diet. This time she had some avocado, olives, and cherry tomatoes. In the text, she wrote, “Love for Avocado, olives, and cherry tomatoes.” Hina Khan always inspires her fans, even on her vacation.

What does your healthy meal include? Share with us in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Hina Khan’s stunning and inspiring workout routine is wow
Watch: Hina Khan’s stunning and inspiring workout routine is wow
Find Out: What Helps Hina Khan To Be Positive And Keep Negativity At Bay
Find Out: What Helps Hina Khan To Be Positive And Keep Negativity At Bay
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics
Hina Khan is the sensuous doll in latest photoshoot, see pics
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
One thing that Hina Khan can’t stop doing, check out
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Pre-Birthday Mood
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Pre-Birthday Mood
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours
Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped At Same Restaurant; Fire Dating Rumours
“Finding balance on and off”, what is Tamannaah Bhatia talking about?
“Finding balance on and off”, what is Tamannaah Bhatia talking about?
Alia Bhatt guesses Deepika Padukone’s yoga pose right, netizens disagree
Alia Bhatt guesses Deepika Padukone’s yoga pose right, netizens disagree
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Rani Chatterjee Is Back To Basic With Her Workout Goals; Check Out What’s New?
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Read Latest News