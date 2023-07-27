Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Yellow Kurta And Floral Dupatta; See Pics

Hina Khan is a talented and versatile actress. She became a superstar after her appearance in the most popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Akshara. Later she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and then Bigg Boss. With her every show, she scaled the height of success. Other than that, her unique taste in fashion has made her a top choice for brands and designers. Today the diva turned sunshine in her new avatar.

Hina Khan’s Sunshine Look

The 35-year-old shared a new picture on her Instagram story. She wore a plain yellow kurta paired contrasting with a blue-printed floral dupatta embellished with sequins. Her wavy half-secured hairstyle, blushed cheeks, peach lips, beautiful eye makeup, and multi-color jhumkas rounded her sunshine look.

Hina Khan posed, flaunting her beauty in the picture. The actress often shares pictures from her shoot. Sometimes she wears ethnic drapes, and sometimes she chooses to slay in western fits. You can steal her look to slay like her in the yellow ethnic drape.

Hina Khan’s Social Media Presence

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her profile, with 18.9 million followers. Her regular updates and engagement posts keep her fans hooked on her. Also, she shares every detail

