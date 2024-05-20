In the fashion world, Hina Khan is a name that needs no introduction. Her unique sense of style is a beacon of inspiration, as she creates masterpieces that blend timeless tradition with modern allure. Her Instagram feed is a testament to this. Once again, she graced her look in a breathtakingly beautiful royal brocade silk sharara, a choice that only she could pull off with such elegance.

For the new photoshoot, Hina embraced ethnicity in style. She wore a stunning royal blue sharara set from the fashion house Raw Mango. The kurta and sharara bottom are made with fine Varanasi brocade silk, creating a timeless allure. The short kurta with flared bottom makes an elegant pair, which she teamed with a blue organza dupatta embellished with fine golden embroidery.

Hold your seats, folks; that’s not all! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for statement motif earrings to elevate her charm. With the mid-part open hairstyle, she gives her look a clean-girl vibe. However, the brown and black smokey eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes. The shiny red cheeks and matter brownish nude lip color added a touch of sophistication.

In the backdrop of silhouette light, Hina unveils her inner charm in the traditional attire. Her striking moments on camera leave the onlookers in awe, a testament to the impact of her fashion choices. However, it’s her mere smile that is truly killer, a reminder of the connection she shares with her fans through her beauty and style.