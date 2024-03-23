Hina Khan Sets Fashion Statement In A Green Co-Ord Set, Check Now!

Hina Khan is now a well-known television personality, having received accolades for her exceptional performances. The beautiful, brilliant actress in the entertainment world loves the success she acquired through hard work and dedication. The actress also captivates us with her stunning sense of style. The diva has frequently shared images from her photo shoots, in which she fashions and sass twirls in some of the most famous pieces ever. Today, she shared several photo series on Instagram while dressed in a green co-ord set. Please take a look at her latest post.

Hina Khan’s Green Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The telly diva posted pictures of herself in a green co-ord set on Instagram. She wore a green satin fabric, cowl drape with pleated asymmetric neckline, one side off-shoulder appearance, and a loose top tucked in a matching colored high-waisted flared floor-length loose pants. The outfit is from Mudy, and it costs Rs. 9,200. She fashioned her hair in a puffed pony wavy hairstyle with loose curly bangs. She fashioned her hair in a heavy base makeup with black smudge eyeliner, mascara, peach shimmery highlighted cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold and pearl beads, earrings, silver rings by Karishma Joolry, and white heels by Mania Walker. In the pictures, the diva flaunts her classy appearance with a killer look.

