Hina Khan stirs glam in glittery off-shoulder black bodycon dress

Known for her amazing roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin and others, Hina Khan stands strong as a television personality today. Not just her remarkable stints in daily soaps, but also grand participation in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss and others. Hina Khan continues to serve goals and inspirations for the women all around the world. Khan also has made her fans proud being two times Cannes visitor, and the list of her accomplishments just doesn’t end.

But that’s not all! The actress keeps us hooked with her amazing fashion sense too. Time and again, the diva has shared photos from her photoshoots, where we saw Hina Khan in some of the classic adorns ever, twirled with sass and style. The diva has always been a stunner with her gorgeous looks. Owing to that, the diva has now startled her fans once again with her galactic glam look aboard.

Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a stylish black and white photo. In the picture, we can see Hina wearing a stylish off-shoulder black bodycon dress. The dress features sequin embellishments all over. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hairdo, strappy gorgeous heels and bold makeup look. Keeping the glam on point, the diva has certainly given off nothing but goals.

Check out the picture below:

What are your thoughts on this glam stirred look? Let us know in the comments below.