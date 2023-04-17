The gorgeous Hina Khan is a fashion enthusiast and always ensures to come up with something new, creative, and unexpected. And yet again, the diva took a risk to experiment with a uniquely bold style in red for her red carpet appearance at an award function last night. Read more to know what Hina Khan tried this time.

Hina Khan’s Risk-Taking Appearance

Hina Khan chose a red monotone look for her appearance on the red carpet of an award function last night. She donned a red backless satin net dress by Gavin Miguel. The uneven cut-out, shimmery details, and long cape made her outfit beautiful. In addition, the matching red lipstick, sleek hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and black heels added to her glamorous look. One couldn’t keep calm watching all these stunning and attractive pictures.

Hina Khan shared these jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram with the caption, “I know m fire, and you are craving to burn ❤️‍🔥.”

However, it seems the netizens are not okay with the bold style of Hina Khan; here, check out their different reactions. A user bashed her for her outfit, “It’s a pity to see this just ashaming our religion bt the fact is its u heena nt our religion just change may Allah guide u n us all..” While the other praised her look, “Preety howt and tempting ❤️❤️ QUEEN 👑.” “Avi hi umRah krke aayi h fir gunaah shuru,” said the third.

Did you like Hina Khan’s new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.