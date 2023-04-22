Hina Khan Turns 'Kashmir Ki Kali' In Metallic Anarkali, Celebrates Eid

Hina Khan is a gorgeous diva in her festive avatar on Instagram

One of the most famous divas in the Indian television industry, Hina Khan, has always amazed her fans with her sartorial fashion choices. And yet again, the actress grabbed attention in her new Kashmiri avatar in anarkali for Eid. Read more.

Hina Khan As Kashmir Ki Kali

The gorgeous Hina Khan turned Kashmir Ki Kali in her latest Instagram photo dump. Hina Khan donned a shiny metallic anarkali kurta paired with matching pants and a contrasting pink silk dupatta. A pair of jhumka accessorized her appearance. The essential eye makeup, peach lips, and half-secured hairstyle completed her look.

Hina Khan is enjoying the feel of the festival of Eid in her Hometown. And when she is in her tone, the diva chooses to paint herself in the wonders of Kashmir. She loved her new avatar for the festival. The striking pictures flaunting her gorgeousness hooked the audience with her new photos. In addition, the smile on the face is just precious.

The actress shared these pictures with the caption, “Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in

Jannat-e-Kashmir.. Eid Mubarak, Everyone ❤️.”

Hina Khan Festival Mode

Hina Khan is a Muslim; however, the diva loves celebrating all Indian festivals. During the Diwali festival, Hina Khan decorated her home beautifully with all the lighting. Also, she made rangoli on her floor with flowers. Hina Khan is a constant Instagram user. She likes to share her daily updates with fans. Also, she enjoys a huge fan following of 18.9 million followers.

