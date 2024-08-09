Hina Khan, You Are A True Inspiration!!

Hina Khan the talented actor is going through a personal battle!! Hina was recently diagnosed with breast cancer in its third stage. She is presently undergoing her chemotherapy sessions. Hina has been putting up a brave front ever since she announced her ill health. Today, we talk about Hina more for her courage and willpower. She is the epitome of inspiration and strives hard to inspire people.

Hina recently put up a video where she talked about shaving off her hair for her treatment. Today, we see her returning from her workout, holding an umbrella in the pouring rain. She is bright as ever, with her smile showing us the way. She talks about feeling numb in her hands and legs owing to the treatment that is going on. However, this does not keep Hina away from working out. She does not miss her workouts and has often felt numb during her exercises. She talks about it on social media, again inspiring many.

What’s Your Excuse ??

Exercise or any kind of Physical Activity is vital for maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle. But it’s even more essential and effective when one’s going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our Mental Health. And keeping a Healthy Mind is obviously unavoidable. In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe Neuropathic Pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won’t let the Fall define me .. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower..

So, what’s your excuse?

Dua 🤲

#ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #OneDayAtATime

Hina, we have no words to express what we feel like!! We are blessed to read your posts and surely believe that in the case of many!!