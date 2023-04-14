The summer is here! And it’s time that you flaunt your summer glow! But what makes that glow an obsessing one? Hina Khan is here to give you the guide! The actress, a hardcore fitness freak, provides a hint to earn that hydrating glow on your face and lips. At times summers could dry your skin up! But the right amount of workout, diet and fluid intake can save you from the mess!

Hina Khan shares post-workout gym selfie

Wondering what’s hydrating pout it? Khan shared a candid picture on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The actress looks adoring in her powdered blue tank top that she topped on her black sports bra. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun. Posing with the perfect pout, the actress definitely got us overawed with her perfectly plump lips. With no amount of dryness, peel offs, it looks like Khan’s lip care routine is on point.

Sharing the picture, Hina Khan wrote, “kisses” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Work Front

We know Hina Khan best for the role of Akshara. The actress made her professional debut with the show Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai. And ever since then, there’s been no looking back for the actress. Later to her exit from YRKKH, the actress made hurls with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. She was also in Naagin for a slight beat. Along with her television grandeur, Khan has also made a stunning shift to movies. She was earlier in Cannes with her film.

Apart from television shows, the actress participated, in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.