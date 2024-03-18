Hina Khan’s Lime Green Salwar Suit Is Perfect Go-to Pick For Lunch Date

In the glamourous realm of fashion, Hina Khan stands out every time with her captivating and refreshing styles. She loves to experiment with new looks and create masterpieces. Her Instagram feed gives a glimpse of her excellence in fashion, and the latest one in her collection is a simple, comfy, and beautiful green salwar suit, which is also a perfect go-to choice for a lunch date.

Hina Khan’s Summer Lunch Date Goals

In the scorching summer heat, we often like to wear something comfy; if you are confused, then Hina’s new look is a perfect example. The actress wore a lime green salwar suit, coping with the hot temperature. The outfit features a plain kurta with chikankari embroidery around the sleeves and the edges of the drape, a matching pajama, and a sheer dupatta. This simple outfit looks beautiful in daylight.

Hina opts for minimal makeup with red cheeks and reddish-pink lips to add some Desi spice. She left her hair open, giving her a breezy look. With the oxidized jhumkas, she perfectly balances grace and elegance. The simple footwear uplifts her desi swag. The gorgeousness of this drape, combined with its simplicity, makes it a go-to choice for a lunch date during the summer season.

So, are you taking cues for the summer lunch date? Please drop your views in the comments box below.