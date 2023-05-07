ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan’s weekend oath embarks on fitness, see pics

Hina Khan consistently demonstrates her unwavering commitment to maintaining a rigorous workout regimen through her inspiring posts. And today we are here to give a cheer to her fitness journey once again, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 13:55:16
Renowned actress Hina Khan is undeniably a devoted fitness enthusiast, as evidenced by a glimpse into her captivating Instagram profile. Through her inspiring posts, she consistently demonstrates her unwavering commitment to maintaining a rigorous workout regimen.

Whether indulging in aerial yoga or engaging in regular gym sessions, Hina Khan ceaselessly shares snippets from her fitness diaries, offering her dedicated fanbase a glimpse into her remarkable journey. The latest instalment arrives this weekend, as the versatile actress embarks on her fitness endeavours with unwavering determination, setting new benchmarks for wellness enthusiasts everywhere.

Hina Khan drops pictures from gym

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan wearing a sheer floral black crop top, perfect for your gym schedules. The actress teamed it off with low waist black gym shorts. The actress completed the look with her pulled back ponytail and no makeup. She rounded it off with a pair of sports shoes.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Slow and steady..
Slow and steady..
#strongwomen #fitgirl #gettingfit”

Here take a look-

Work Front

She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Akshara in the long-running television drama “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Hina Khan has also participated in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.” In terms of her film career, she made her debut with the movie “Hacked” in 2020. However, her iconic portrayal as Komolika in the popular tv show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 remains one of the most adored characters from the rundown.

Are you also a Hina Khan fan? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

