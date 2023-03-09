Hina Khan, the television diva took to her Instagram handle to share a set of candid pictures from her Holi celebrations. The actress can be seen vibing all crazy in the mood of Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani and we are in absolute aw with the classy pictures that the actress shared on her social media handle. Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures.

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan wearing a sheer embellished white kurti. She teamed it with sleek mid-parted hairdo. The actress completed the look with blue tinted shades. The actress went on to share pictures from the fun Holi bash, as she gets all smeared with beautiful colours.

The actor also shared a candid picture with her long time beau Rocky Jaiswal. He looked all preppy and dope in the pictures as he decked up in matching twinning white embellished kurta that he teamed with messy hair and black round shades.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Sharing the pictures, Hina Khan captioned the photodump with “itna mazaa kyon aaraha hai, Happy Holi” along with love heart emoji. The song is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, that titles as Balaam Pichkari.

On the work front, Hina Khan has earned immense love with her work as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain. The show has been running successfully for so many years, and it’s fair to say how Akshara’s grace made the show even more popular. The actress later worked in other shows too, however her portrayal as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 earned her immense praise.