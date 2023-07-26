I am an avid book reader, and love to dwell into different genres: Simron Upadhyay

Actress Simron Upadhyay who plays the role of Nor Akhtar, sister to the main lead Haider (Karanvir Sharma) in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is a lively personality, who is well-read and has a positive thought process in life.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Simron takes our Rapid Fire questions and answers them with gusto.

Check them here.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I can’t choose just one character that is totally me. But I am a lot like Geet from Jab We Met and the Ancient One from Doctor Strange. So yes, I guess, I can be both. Bubbly, chatterbox, full of life when happy but also a strict serious leader when required.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

The inspiration I crave for is personal growth and self-improvement. Every day, I aim to be a better version of myself. Unlearn if required. To take up new things and to make progress and want to bring a better change around me.

Tell us a joke:

I can’t tell you a joke but my favourite joke phrase is “that’s what she said” ( Thanks to a friend who keeps on hammering this joke.) This phrase successfully always adds a touch of humour to a conversation.

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

“If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead, have the courage to change it the way you want it to be” – Naruto.

I am a big big big Anime fan and the biggest Naruto fan ever. Whenever I feel doubtful, I go back to watching or reading Naruto. Never fails to inspire me.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

I don’t have personal preferences or opinions.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I was very much attracted to Sudoku. In fact, Sudoku is one of the things I got habituated to during the lockdown. I continue to solve it ever since.

What kind of books you like to read:

I have a long history of how and why I got into different genres of books. But cutting the long story short, I started reading crime thrillers by Satyajit Ray, and Agatha Christie when I was young, then jumped to Ruskin Bond, and Rabindranath Tagore, then started reading Frued, went on understanding Geeta, read philosophical books like Courage to be Disliked, then self help books like Atomic Habits and recently I have started to read science fiction. The latest being Project Heil Mary. I am an avid book reader and I keep on dwelling into different genres.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

If I am a painter for a day, I will create a piece that represents my life. It will either be a visual representation of my life journey or something which shows the most important relationships and connections of my life, since I am very very connected and tightly bonded with my family and friends.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

I like to be a no hassle person. So my go-to hairdo is either an open hair or a braid. But, one hairstyle that I think really suits me, is the cat hairstyle. I have done it often in many serials. So yes I would pick that up.