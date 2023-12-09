I am extremely happy to be a part of the legacy, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Puri Choudhary

Preeti Puri Choudhary who is presently seen in the role of Kajal Bansal in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is happy to have joined the cult show which has been on for many years now. She is happy with the role she has got in the show and is happy to be back working with Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut after many years.

Says Preeti, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this legacy, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I had worked with them before as well. I was part of the cast of Bidaai. Now, to join these wonderful people again, is exciting.”

The show has been running for 15 years which is a feat in itself. She talks about working with such a good production house. “It’s a great feat to have a show running for so many years. It needs a lot of hard work and dedication from the whole team.. Rajan ji is always there for everyone and always inspires us all.

On her role, she states, “My character’s name is Kajal Bansal. I am Anitaji’s (who is playing the role of Kaveri Poddar) daughter. Kajal is a very soft and emotional character and has a lot of patience and loves her husband a lot.”

She feels, “According to the theme of the show, the audience will surely connect as the concept is always around the family and the family emotions.”

Best of luck, Preeti!!