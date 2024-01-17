I am not a wonderful dancer; I put in all my efforts to show that Jhanak is a born dancer: Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab who plays the titular role in Star Plus’ Jhanak is excited about the response and the appreciation that the show is garnering. Jhanak has risen lately in the TRP charts, which adds to the competition levels across GEC shows.

Playing the role of Jhanak has been supremely satisfying for Hiba. In a candid and exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Hiba Nawab talks about her journey playing Jhanak and more.

Read on.

How do you see the character of Jhanak being different from your earlier roles?

I have never played a dancer before. Jhanak is a dancer. I have never played somebody who is forced to do household chores or even a person who is growing from ashes. So this character is different. Also, I have never played a character who has no family and support left.

How good a dancer are you? How is it preparing for dance sequences in the show?

I am not a wonderful dancer. I am still in the process of learning. When you shoot for daily soaps, you do not get enough time to polish your craft. So whatever time I get to practice dancing, I do it and make everyone believe that Jhanak is a born dancer and is amazing at what she does.

Any aspect of Jhanak you are similar to in real life?

Jhanak’s mother-daughter bond is very similar to what I have with my mother in real life. I think this strength that she holds to overcome the problems life throws at her, is in me too. I have had few experiences in my life which made me stronger and wiser. So I can relate to Jhanak’s character that way.

How is it to associate with a big show of this magnitude?

The association is amazing. Working with Star Plus and Magic Moments is a great feeling. The production house has given TV such wonderful shows in Bengali and many have been adapted in Hindi on Star Plus. Jhanak is a different story that they are offering. Such shows which are unique are important for actors who are part of it. I am very happy to have got this opportunity. I want to perform well and be able to do justice to my character.

How is it to shoot with Krushal Ahuja?

Krushal Ahuja is very good at what he does. We connect well and our wavelengths match during scenes. We did not take way too long to get into the groove. It was there from the beginning.

What has been your biggest learning in your career?

My biggest learning has been to be very patient, put in a lot of hard work, be spontaneous and don’t forget yourself in the process. I have learnt that I do not have to lose my own identity for a character. ‘Me’ time is very important and taking care of health is very important – these are the learnings I have understood in my career.

You have touched upon many genres of work. What is on your wishlist next?

I would want to do something supernatural or can be a superwoman role. I would want to see myself in edgy, grey characters.

How is it to shoot with a huge star cast?

It is amazing. We all are like family here. With such fine actors around, we shoot a lot of scenes together. We are quite comfortable and we are all from the same palette.

Your memorable shoot experience so far.

It had to be Kashmir. I had never been to Kashmir before. I did go for the show for the first time. It was mesmerizing. I worked in between great locales and scenic beauties.

Your message to fans.

I would like to thank my audience for their immense support. They do give me feedback and I go through it. It is so very detailed, and I love them coming, even if they are criticizing something. I am ready to improve and entertain my audience.