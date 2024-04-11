I am overwhelmed to connect again with the DKP family at this Iftaar party: Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Popular actor Karan Mehra who is presently seen in the role of Dr Manoj Agarwal in Sony TV’s Mehndi Wala Ghar, felt elated as he reconnected with his DKP family, at the Iftaar party organized by the Producers Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi on the set of their show Anupamaa. Present actors and actors who have connected with the production house in the past, were seen meeting and greeting at the event.

Says Karan, “It feels good to connect again with the entire DKP team. It is like getting back and meeting my family members. I got the chance to meet all the actors who were part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Karan met his friends too at the gathering. “I got the opportunity to meet old friends Adaa Khan, Kinshuk Mahajan, and many others. We all started working almost at the same time. It is nice to catch up with friends from the industry.”

He has a special mention about the crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “Meeting the crew members of the DKP team brings back great memories which we had on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Overall, it is nice to be here with the DKP family.”

As we know, Karan Mehra was the first hero of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played the role of Naitik Singhania. He was cast opposite Hina Khan who played Akshara.