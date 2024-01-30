I am polite and respectful in real life, and to play Pakhi in Anupamaa is a challenge: Chandni Bhagwanani

Actress Chandni Bhagwanani, who plays the role of Pakhi in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is happy to be playing the role of Pakhi in the show.

Says Chandni, “I don’t relate to my character at all, as she is very rude, and I am not even 10 per cent like that. Playing Pakhi was very difficult for me, as I can’t be rude to anybody. I can’t talk in a high voice. When I started shooting, I had a line where I had to order water, and I used to say ‘please’ every time. So the director told me not to say ‘please.’ I am extremely polite and respectful, and that’s how I am. It comes from my parents. And to play Pakhi who is totally opposite of being polite, feels great.”

On comparisons made with Muskan Bamne after she replaced the actress in the role of Pakhi, Chandni avers, “Few people like me, and few people want the old Pakhi. It takes time for the audience to picture a new face. Some people are loving it a lot. My co-stars have been appreciating my work. The audience is also very happy to see me. Though they hate the character, I believe if they hate the character, then I am doing a good job.”

Talking about working with producer Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi,” she says, adding, “DKP is a very good and reputed production house. We have been trying to work together since 2015, but at the end moment, things didn’t work out. But this time when Pakhi was being replaced because of the leap, Directors Kut Productions(DKP) approached me, and the creatives also were very happy with the auditions. Finally, I am part of the project. After coming on set, I realized that everyone is like a family, and there is so much love on set. I have not interacted much with Rajan sir, but eventually, we will have more interaction.”

Meanwhile, she says that the show has a lot of fans, and people relate to it. “This show is watched by 80 per cent of the people I know in the world. It is such a relatable show, whether it’s about housewives, husbands, family, etc. In 2021, I went to HP with my school friends, and the network out there was very bad. We saw that people there were fighting for WiFi to watch this show. This is how much they love the show. I was very happy when I got a call for this show,” she says.

