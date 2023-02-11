Vividha Kirti the talented actress has been a vivid watcher of Bigg Boss this year. She was rooting for her close friends Tina Datta and Sreejita De with whom she has worked closely.

Says Vividha, “I had only followed the season of Bigg Boss in which Sidharth Shukla won. But this season, I would say, saw a good bunch of contestants. I decided to watch it as my close friends Tina Datta and Sreejita De took part this season. I have worked with them and we share a good friendly bond. We used to hang out and attend events and parties together. I liked the way in which Tina and Sreejita played their games.”

“I started watching Bigg Boss 16 regularly later on. I am fond of Mandali, and I like their bond. I believe in relations, and am an emotional person. So I felt their bond developed naturally with time. Now, I am rooting for Shiv Thakare in the finale. All the finalists are big names, who are famous on their own platforms. But I feel Shiv has made a big rise in his career. I find Shiv to be very genuine. I want people to motivate Shiv and vote for him,” she adds.

Having said this, Vividha wishes all the finalists great luck. “I am eagerly looking forward to watching the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Fingers crossed.”

Best of luck to all the finalists, and well-said, Vividha!!