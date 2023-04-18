Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod has become a renowned name in showbiz with her impactful role. And recently, the actress shared her experience entering the industry and how she felt when nothing worked out for her initially.

Talking about auditions and their location Pranali Rathod in an interview with Etimes, said, “Before entering this industry for the first year, I only gave auditions because I knew where the auditions would happen. But I could not travel alone for the auditions as I was young, I would go with my mother. I would travel from one location to another in the sun. I did all that for one entire year. I struggled for one year to bag my first project.”

Further, she added, “There was a point when I only got rejected and I was demotivated. I felt this was not meant for me, I was very demotivated. But my family taught me one thing to not give up because of rejections, they told me instead to learn from them. You should work on yourself and take those rejections positively if you want to an actress. Thanks to my mother, father, and my family, I could reach so far in life.”

However, Pranali Rathod shared that her family made her believe in herself, and that’s how she could do it, “Somewhere the family knew that I wanted to join this field but my father wanted me to complete graduation first. He was very sure that I finish my education first and then can choose any career. I did BMM (Bachelor of Mass Media) and the first year, and I gave full attention to my studies during the first year but in the second year, I started giving auditions. My family was very supportive and I am very happy and grateful about it.”

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.﻿