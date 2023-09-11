I get inspired by people who used failure as their biggest tool to become great: Amit Varma

Versatile actor Amit Varma who is a known personality in TV and films, having been part of hard-hitting films like Singham Returns, Veer Murabji etc, is passionate about his dreams, but looks at them from a grounded state. The actor is presently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya on Sony SAB, playing a cameo role.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Amit Varma takes our Rapid Fire questions where he gives some honest answers on how he sees life in general.

The superpower you want to have:

To heal the ones fighting for their lives in one second and make them healthy and pain-free.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

My biography is yet to be made (smiles)

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Ones who were at the peak of failure and used that as their biggest tool to become great.

Tell us a joke:

I’m the best actor in the industry

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

I get knocked down but I get up again … you’re never going to keep me down … it’s not a quote but a line from a song.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Water

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Inner Engineering Meditation of Sadhguru, it changed my life during the lockdown.

What kind of books do you like to read:

Non-fiction, basically anything that inspires or motivates me and makes me grow as a person.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

An image of me fallen down, looking sideways at another image of mine where I’m up again and smiling at the image where I’m down.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Blowdrying followed by side parting or gelled hair pulled back.