Television | Celebrities

I have enjoyed the Ramleela fervour during Navratri in my childhood days: Anupama Solanki

Anupama Solanki the talented actress misses her childhood enjoyment during Navratri and talks about how witnessing Ramleela has created a positive impact in her life. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Oct,2023 12:16:48
I have enjoyed the Ramleela fervour during Navratri in my childhood days: Anupama Solanki 863550

Actress Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in the role of Kalawati in the Dangal show Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani talks about the Navratri ambience that she enjoyed during her childhood.

She recollects pleasant memories of Ramleela during Navratri and says, “I miss my childhood days when I used to go to Ramleela with my parents. Those were amazing days, and I cherish them. Sadly, things have changed a lot since then, but the Ramleela tradition remains the same.”

“It’s still old-fashioned, without any new updates. However, when I think about those days, I feel like a kid again, back in school, and the winter season makes those memories even more special. The good thing is that thousands of people still go to Ramleelas, and you’ll see huge crowds there. People have a great time at the fair, enjoy delicious food like chaat and pakodas, which taste incredibly good, especially North Indian food. Unfortunately, the younger generation doesn’t seem to be as interested in Ramleela anymore. I really enjoy the months of October, November, and December because they bring many festivals like Navratri, Dandiya, Diwali, Govardhan, and Bhaiyadooj, along with the pleasant winter. This combination is quite unique,” she adds.

“I remember getting Dussehra holidays during my school days. We used to do painting, cleaning, and decoration, and it was an amazing experience. I can still recall the smell of the paint. I’m not sure how many people feel the same, but during October, November, and December, there’s a fragrant aroma of flowers in the evening on the streets. It’s similar to the smell of jasmine, but I’m not sure about the tree’s name. It always brightens my mood and day, making me feel positive and happy. During the festivals, I don’t feel the need for anyone to be with me. I enjoy decorating the house and preparing delicious food. My favorite festival is Dussehra because it’s a 10-day celebration, unlike Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, which are one-day affairs. In today’s digital age with the internet, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, people have thousands of friends, but they are always busy. Their attention span is just a few seconds, and they hardly have time even for their family. It’s as if everyone is alone, but in villages and small towns, people still enjoy and celebrate in the same way we did ten years ago.”

Happy Navratri to all!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Durga Puja is the best time of the year for me: Rinku Ghosh 863545
Durga Puja is the best time of the year for me: Rinku Ghosh
Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to enter Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan 863541
Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to enter Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863439
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead 863421
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863410
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Update: Malti Devi expresses her concern for Anuj 863547
Anupamaa Update: Malti Devi expresses her concern for Anuj
Traditional Fashion For Women: Kriti Sanon is turning chapters in rani pink Anarkali suit 863495
Traditional Fashion For Women: Kriti Sanon is turning chapters in rani pink Anarkali suit
Rakul Preet Singh owns ‘barbiecore’ in deep plunging pink sequinned gown [Photos] 863518
Rakul Preet Singh owns ‘barbiecore’ in deep plunging pink sequinned gown [Photos]
Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips 863516
Style your ‘pink’ with designer sarees! Kriti Sanon & Janhvi Kapoor’s ultimate tips
Gorgeous! Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen whispers magic in orchid organza saree 863481
Gorgeous! Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen whispers magic in orchid organza saree
Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863528
Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos]
Read Latest News