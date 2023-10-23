I have enjoyed the Ramleela fervour during Navratri in my childhood days: Anupama Solanki

Actress Anupama Solanki who is presently seen in the role of Kalawati in the Dangal show Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani talks about the Navratri ambience that she enjoyed during her childhood.

She recollects pleasant memories of Ramleela during Navratri and says, “I miss my childhood days when I used to go to Ramleela with my parents. Those were amazing days, and I cherish them. Sadly, things have changed a lot since then, but the Ramleela tradition remains the same.”

“It’s still old-fashioned, without any new updates. However, when I think about those days, I feel like a kid again, back in school, and the winter season makes those memories even more special. The good thing is that thousands of people still go to Ramleelas, and you’ll see huge crowds there. People have a great time at the fair, enjoy delicious food like chaat and pakodas, which taste incredibly good, especially North Indian food. Unfortunately, the younger generation doesn’t seem to be as interested in Ramleela anymore. I really enjoy the months of October, November, and December because they bring many festivals like Navratri, Dandiya, Diwali, Govardhan, and Bhaiyadooj, along with the pleasant winter. This combination is quite unique,” she adds.

“I remember getting Dussehra holidays during my school days. We used to do painting, cleaning, and decoration, and it was an amazing experience. I can still recall the smell of the paint. I’m not sure how many people feel the same, but during October, November, and December, there’s a fragrant aroma of flowers in the evening on the streets. It’s similar to the smell of jasmine, but I’m not sure about the tree’s name. It always brightens my mood and day, making me feel positive and happy. During the festivals, I don’t feel the need for anyone to be with me. I enjoy decorating the house and preparing delicious food. My favorite festival is Dussehra because it’s a 10-day celebration, unlike Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, which are one-day affairs. In today’s digital age with the internet, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, people have thousands of friends, but they are always busy. Their attention span is just a few seconds, and they hardly have time even for their family. It’s as if everyone is alone, but in villages and small towns, people still enjoy and celebrate in the same way we did ten years ago.”

Happy Navratri to all!!