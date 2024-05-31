I have never played such a spineless character like Toshu: Gaurav Sharma talks about his role in Anupamaa

Actor Gaurav Sharma has time and again put his acting calibre to a rigorous test, with roles that make him stretch as a performer. We saw him playing the baddie act of Yuvraj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai quite effortlessly. Now, he has challenged himself to play the complex role of Paritosh Shah in Director’s Kut Productions’ Anupamaa for Star Plus.

Taking over from Aashish Mehrotra, Gaurav has in quick time, etched his unique mark into the role of Toshu.

We at IWMBuzz.com got into a candid conversation with Gaurav Sharma, who talked us through this new phase as a performer.

Read on.

Back to DKP after Yeh Rishta, how does it feel?

Amazing… Lovely production house, lovely people… it feels like home.

Tell us about the complexities in Toshu that drew you towards it.

Well, I have never played an on-screen ‘son’ who is so naalayak (worthless). He belongs to a nice family, and is very well-educated, but has no values or morals in life. He’s a bad husband, and a bad son to his mother, but a good dad to his daughter and an obedient son to his father. A perfect good-for-nothing guy who has a great range of emotions to play on screen.

How did you get into the skin of the character?

I studied the nuances of Toshu and watched a few important episodes of him. I discussed his on-screen behaviour with my creatives, directors, and co-actors… I’m focused more on behaving like Toshu but still staying Gaurav.

How different is this from your earlier roles?

I have never played such a spineless character. Toshu is very different, and that’s what makes it very special.

How is it to enter a show like Anupamaa at this phase of your career?

It feels good to be part of such a great show, which has been leading the charts since the beginning. The best part is the actors I’m working with – they’re all seasoned players, and I’m looking forward to learning a lot from them.

What are your expectations?

To leave a mark as Toshu and do greater works in the future.