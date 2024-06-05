I have tried to imbibe qualities of my teacher into my role in 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak: Shambhavi Singh

Star Bharat is all set for the launch of the engrossing supernatural thriller 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak on 10 June. The show stars Rajveer Singh, Shambhavi Singh and Aayushi Bhave in the lead roles. Shambhavi Singh, who is making her debut as a lead actress with this show, reveals that her portrayal is deeply influenced by one of her teachers from her school days, thus adding a personal touch to her performance.

Shambhavi Singh will be seen playing the role of Preeti a car mechanic who has a garage of her own. However, her real interest lies in teaching small children of her village Chamkiya which is her part-time task. Shambhavi reveals that teaching was not as easy as she thought and that she took inspiration from one of her teachers from her school to get into the skin of her character as a teacher.

“Teachers are a guiding light in everyone’s life, they not only guide you but also their teaching helps us in every aspect of our lives. I’ve loved all my teachers, I’m grateful for their patience, their courage and their nature towards their students. They have always made us experience things rather than us giving us information from books. To portray Preeti, I adopted many of the qualities of my teachers. Preeti doesn’t believe in giving the kids only bookish knowledge, rather she wants to give them real-life experience. Their sensitivity, helpful nature, and determination of being a teacher are all reflected in Preeti’s character.”

She further elaborates, “My teachers once said ‘to bring a character to life, one must deeply understand every small and significant aspect of it. Hence, I’ve put my best to my character as ‘Preeti’ and I hope the viewers will love her on screen in ’10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak’ and I hope my teachers would be proud of me as well”

Best of luck!!