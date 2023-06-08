I hope Sapnon Ki Chhalaang proves to be a big leap in my career: Navein Singh

Navein Singh is a talented young actor who believes in the leap of faith that one has to take to fulfil dreams. Also, he correlates this with the title of his show on Sony TV, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. As we know, the show is produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks. In the show, Navein plays the role of Zeeshan Shah, who works with the protagonist, Radhika.

Says Navein, “It’s the story of every individual in modern India, so the title is apt here.”

Talking about his role, Navein states, “Zeeshan Shah is an interesting character to play. She joins ACS 360 with Radhika (Megha Ray). He is a colleague and friend of Radhika. Zeeshan is a righteous person, who doesn’t get involved in office politics and is reserved in nature. He prefers doing his work and is very supportive of Radhika. I totally relate to my character. Zeeshan is very close to how I am in real life.”

He says about his prep to play the character, “Having a corporate background myself certainly helped in the prep. I also worked on the body language and voice of the character. My efforts are always driven towards making the character both convincing and entertaining.”

“It’s been absolutely marvellous working with Herumb sir and Nilanjana Ma’am. They have provided us with a very professional, yet chilled-out vibe on set, which helps us as newcomers to be comfortable and perform,” Navein adds.

Navein also has high aspirations in life, stating, “Like the main protagonist of the show, I also come from a small town, Patna with a very similar story to Radhika’s. Since childhood, I have always aspired to make it as a successful actor. I have just started my journey with Sapnon ki Chhalaang and hope it proves to be a Sapnon ki Chhalaang for my career.”

Best of luck, Navein!!