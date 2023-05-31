ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

"I just feel great about it," Pranali Rathod said on being a part of YRKKH

The household name Pranali Rathod entertained the audience with her skillful performance on screen. And here's what the diva feels about being part of the show.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 19:00:19
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob who constantly captivates her fans through social media posts. Recently she walked in Beti Fashion Show. And here she shared her feeling about where she is today before walking on the runway. Read more to know.

The actress was questioned about many things before she walked the runway. So she was asked to share a little about her journey in the industry. Pranali said, “Oh my god!! okay so i think har kisi ki life ki tarah i have also had many ups and downs umm, but i think i got through it and look at me now I’m doing a great show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jo mai bachpan se dekhti thi and ya people are loving it, and it just feel great about it.”

The talented Pranali Rathod never leaves a chance to be grateful for the opportunity she got. She is very happy and blessed to be part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show. It has made her the star she is today. And also helping her to build her own niche in the industry. Due to her amazing performance and grounded personality, she has become a top choice of brands and ads. Her charisma is irresistible.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

